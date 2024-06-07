CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after buying an additional 681,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 533,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.