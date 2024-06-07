CIBC Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$0.90

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.96.

TSE TWM opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$34,335.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,115 shares of company stock worth $107,764. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

