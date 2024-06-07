CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.12.

NYSE:FDX opened at $250.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.20 and a 200-day moving average of $256.63. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $220.02 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

