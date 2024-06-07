CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,770 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

