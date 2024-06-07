CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $256,862,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 18.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 312,274 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $850,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

