CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $64.01 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

