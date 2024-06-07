CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 163,879 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,879 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.