CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

