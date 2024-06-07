Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $664.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $682.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $705.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $677.74 and a 200-day moving average of $626.78.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $10,866,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.