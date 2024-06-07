Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 299,953 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,409,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,160,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 2.28.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

