Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday.

Citi Trends Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,545,741 shares in the company, valued at $46,882,324.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 310,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,686. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 4,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,510 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $2,254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

