Citigroup Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $160.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Trading Up 0.7 %

HES stock opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 192.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.9% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

