Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.