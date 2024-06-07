Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.44.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CCA stock opened at C$53.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

