Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.23% from the stock’s current price.

Cogeco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$44.62 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.14.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$751.91 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco will post 12.0907029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

