comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

comScore Stock Performance

comScore stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118,127 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 30.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

