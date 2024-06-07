Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.53 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

