Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

