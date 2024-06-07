Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.