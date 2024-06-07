CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stake Trimmed by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,721,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 641,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 621,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE:CXW opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

