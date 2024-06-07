Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Jeffrey W. Evenson Sells 12,830 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Corning by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 255,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,482,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corning by 87.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

