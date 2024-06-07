Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.57% from the company’s current price.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COYA. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.