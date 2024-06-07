Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.57% from the company’s current price.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COYA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.77.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.