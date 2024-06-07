Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Crane NXT were worth $26,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CXT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE CXT opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.