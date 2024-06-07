Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.99%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crescent Energy by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 367,373 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

