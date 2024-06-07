Critical Comparison: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) vs. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Get Insulet alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.70 billion 7.94 $206.30 million $3.30 58.31 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 5.00 -$9.95 million ($9.01) -0.05

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 3 15 0 2.83 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insulet presently has a consensus price target of $239.18, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Insulet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 13.14% 34.06% 9.08% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -218.30% -146.12%

Summary

Insulet beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.