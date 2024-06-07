Critical Review: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) & Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $17.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $268.67 million 2.71 $88.31 million $116.37 8.46 Hawthorn Bancshares $99.50 million 1.37 $960,000.00 $0.30 64.87

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 31.55% 16.20% 1.62% Hawthorn Bancshares 2.09% 1.65% 0.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

