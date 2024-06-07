Critical Survey: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2.99% 6.63% 1.38% CareTrust REIT 27.47% 5.04% 3.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and CareTrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 1.89 $200,000.00 $0.03 52.35 CareTrust REIT $205.94 million 18.04 $53.74 million $0.52 50.28

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CareTrust REIT 0 3 5 0 2.63

CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 223.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

