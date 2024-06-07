Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 398 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Novartis by 48.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $106.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

