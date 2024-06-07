Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,772 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 803.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $323.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.94 and a 200-day moving average of $423.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 43.93%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.55.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

