Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 589 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $370.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.43. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

