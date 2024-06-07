Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Shares of CDW opened at $221.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

