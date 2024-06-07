Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 527 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

