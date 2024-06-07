Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,855 shares of company stock worth $22,681,452. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

