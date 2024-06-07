Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after buying an additional 209,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Infosys by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 720,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Infosys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

