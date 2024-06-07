Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,438.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,346.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,252.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

