Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Shares of PH stock opened at $515.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $345.95 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

