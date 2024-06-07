Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.42.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $172.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

