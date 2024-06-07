Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,976,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $220.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.