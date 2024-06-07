Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Ryder System worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of R opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

