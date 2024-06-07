Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Reliance by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RS opened at $289.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

