Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.