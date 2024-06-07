Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,284 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,846,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 34,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

ANET opened at $296.53 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

