Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AON alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AON by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 70,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 47,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $285.71 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.