Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 887 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

