Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,147,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Bank of America upped their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $410.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,869. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

