Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 774 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $982.42 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,038.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,026.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

