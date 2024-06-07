Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

QSR stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

