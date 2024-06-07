Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $416.64 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

