CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

