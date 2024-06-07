CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

