CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $405.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $349.34 and last traded at $347.03. Approximately 2,037,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,520,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.18.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

